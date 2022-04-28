AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AULRF opened at $26.19 on Thursday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

