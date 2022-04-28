Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

