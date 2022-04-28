Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

