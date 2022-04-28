Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.00 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average of $222.61.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

