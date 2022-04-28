Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.00 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average of $222.61.
In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
