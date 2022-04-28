Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Avalara to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVLR opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

