Avangrid, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

AGR stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $57,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.