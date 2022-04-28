Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

