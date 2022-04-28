AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($45.25) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVV. Barclays decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($47.80) to GBX 3,600 ($45.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,730 ($47.54).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 1,996 ($25.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,464.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,959.33. The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -158.89. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($54.07).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

