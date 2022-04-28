AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,630 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,630.00.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.