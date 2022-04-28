Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $142,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,738 shares of company stock valued at $588,735 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

