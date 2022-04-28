AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of -0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.49. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.30.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

