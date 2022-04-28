AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of -0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.49. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
