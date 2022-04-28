AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.27.

AvidXchange stock opened at 8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

