AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.30.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.