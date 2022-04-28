Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Avista stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.