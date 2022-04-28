Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

AVT opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397,998 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

