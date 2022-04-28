Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

