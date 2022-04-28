AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.
AXS stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.
A number of research firms have commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.
About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.