Axonics (AXNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXNX stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,317,434. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axonics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axonics by 137.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

