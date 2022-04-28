Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Azenta has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

