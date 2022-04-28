AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

