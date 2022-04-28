B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

GREE opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

