B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

SIMO opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,079 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

