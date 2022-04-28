B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.15 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

