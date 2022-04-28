Babcock International Group (BCKIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS: BCKIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Babcock International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/19/2022 – Babcock International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – Babcock International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/28/2022 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Babcock International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of BCKIY stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Thursday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

