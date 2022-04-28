Backblaze (BLZE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.37 per share for the quarter. Backblaze has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLZE opened at 9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.63. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 8.75 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

