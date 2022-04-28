Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.