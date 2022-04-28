Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.