Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
NYSE BLL opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.
In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
