Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE BLL opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

