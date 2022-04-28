Bally’s (BALY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally’s stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

