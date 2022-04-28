Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

