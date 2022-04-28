Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

