Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

