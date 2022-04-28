Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.
Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.