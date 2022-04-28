Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

