BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Kevin A. Malcolm Sells 703 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BKU opened at $38.92 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $41,640,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

