Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Short Interest Update

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BRANF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Baran Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Baran Group alerts:

About Baran Group (Get Rating)

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.