Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Short Interest Update

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BRANF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Baran Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
About Baran Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baran Group (BRANF)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.