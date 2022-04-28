Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €197.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €197.00 ($211.83) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($205.38) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.36 ($179.96).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €167.25 ($179.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a one year high of €177.75 ($191.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.