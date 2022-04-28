Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 260 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.05).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.89) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

