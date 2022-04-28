Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 270 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.05).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.31. The company has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

