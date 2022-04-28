Barclays Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

CHKP opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

