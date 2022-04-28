Barclays Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.
CHKP opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
