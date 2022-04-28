Barclays Lowers Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to €16.50

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($35.48) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($38.71) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

