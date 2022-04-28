Barclays Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

