Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
About Barfresh Food Group (Get Rating)
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
