Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.