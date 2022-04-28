Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
