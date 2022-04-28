Barrington Research Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $78.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

