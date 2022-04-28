Barrington Research Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $78.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
