Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,357.20 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,194.25 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,301.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,335.10.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

