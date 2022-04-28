Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,357.20 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $2,194.25 and a 12-month high of $2,600.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,301.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,335.10.
About Barry Callebaut
