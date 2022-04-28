BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BWAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72.
BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAWAG Group (BWAGF)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.