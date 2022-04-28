BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

