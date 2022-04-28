BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Increased to €68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

