Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

BAX opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

