BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$70.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.75. The stock has a market cap of C$63.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a 12 month low of C$57.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.54.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

