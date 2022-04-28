BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 340,081 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

